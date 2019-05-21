Richard Madden told Dexter Fletcher he couldn't sing after being cast in 'Rocketman'.

The 32-year-old actor plays manager John Reid in the Sir Elton John biopic - which stars Taron Egerton as the legendary singer - and the star admitted that when the film's director asked him whether or not he was a good vocalist, he had to confess that he wasn't ''great''.

Speaking at the UK premiere of 'Rocketman' at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, on Monday night (20.05.19), he said: ''It was like one of those things you read in the script but then don't piece it through and then at the end of my lunch with Dexter he says, 'Oh you can sing right?' And I was like, 'Um, not great.' He's like, 'Don't worry we'll fix it.' ''

As for the tracks that have the most impact in the film, the 'Bodyguard' star says that 'Tiny Dancer' and 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' are the ''big'' songs in the movie.

He said: ''Most impact? I mean sing 'Tiny Dancer' in the car all the time so that's gonna be a big one. I was at a concert and he [Elton] dedicated 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' to me so I think that's probably going to be a big one.''

The 'Game of Thrones' star added that although he was ''terrified'' to meet the 72-year-old musician before filming started, he felt at ease straight away as Elton is such a ''nice and kind'' person.

He said: ''I was terrified to meet him he's a living legend and then within seconds he disarms you he's such a nice kind gentleman.''