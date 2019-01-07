Richard Madden's parents - Pat and Richard Snr. - were ''very excited'' to be with him at the Golden Globes.
Richard Madden brought his parents to the Golden Globes.
The 32-year-old actor was joined by his mother Pat and father Richard Snr. as he picked up the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama gong at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday evening (06.01.19).
He said: ''My parents are here. I'm kind of living it through them and they're like, 'What the hell! So it's all very exciting.''
And Richard - who won the award for his part as David Budd in BBC drama 'Bodyguard' - has been ''blown away'' by the fans' support of the show.
Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, he added: ''I'm blown away that so many people have enjoyed it and watched it. It's amazing for me. It's such an amazing crew that worked really really hard for five months ... I think there's lots of great talent working really hard to make great television.''
Richard gave a shout out to his parents in his acceptance speech and thanked them for coming all the way from their home in Scotland.
He said: ''Thank you very much to HFPA. I didn't see this coming at all. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the amazing crew and cast that made 'Bodyguard' that worked very hard over the course of five months to make this show. And most importantly, my friends and my family and mom and dad who flew all the way from Scotland. I wouldn't be here without you.''
