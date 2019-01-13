Richard Madden has reportedly split from his girlfriend Ellie Bamber after 18 months of dating.
Richard Madden has reportedly split from Ellie Bamber.
The 'Bodyguard' actor is said to have been dumped by the 21-year-old actress in December after 18 months of dating following a series of arguments.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''They're both absolutely gutted but it was a decision made for the best.
''They were arguing almost daily towards the end and, despite considering couples' therapy, it became evident there were far too many issues that could not be fixed.''
The 32-year-old actor - who previously dated Jenna Coleman - has seen his career soar in recent months and it is believed the arguments with the 'Les Miserables' star were largely due to their different lifestyles.
The insider added: ''Richard is the toast of Hollywood at the moment, and understandably wants to let his hair down.
''Ellie is a bit quieter, and wants to focus purely on her work. It felt like their day-to-day lives were increasingly becoming worlds apart.
''They were pretty inseparable from the day they met -- and their friends and family had all merged -- so obviously everyone around them is gutted too.
''But both Ellie and Richard hope to remain friends.''
Ellie has previously admitted her career has put a ''strain'' on her relationships with her loved ones because she is often away for long periods of time.
She said recently: ''Being away puts a strain on family and friends, but my best friends came [to the 'Nutcracker and the Four Realms' premiere in London] and, even though I hadn't seen some of them in ages, we just picked up where we left off.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Paris is known to have problems with pickpockets and Michael Mason is one of the...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
When a French filmmaker travels to Belgium to film a German story in English, it's...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
When news gets round about a gold discovery in the Klondike region of the Yukon,...