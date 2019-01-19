Bond producers are not considering Richard Madden for the role of James Bond at the moment because they want Daniel Craig to stay.
Although the 'Bodyguard' star has been tipped to take over playing the suave super spy when Daniel Craig quits the franchise, sources close to the production team insist that Richard is not even being considered right now as executive producer Barbara Broccoli is ''loyal to Daniel''.
A source told The Sun newspaper that Broccoli insisted that she has not even drawn up a shortlist of potential Bonds as she ''feels that hunting for a replacement while he is in the job would be disrespectful''.
The insider added that right now she ''cannot look beyond Daniel as she values everything he has done for the franchise in the past decade''.
And Broccoli has reportedly not ruled out Craig remaining with the franchise, despite his plans to leave after the upcoming 'Bond 25' movie.
Meanwhile, Richard recently admitted he finds it ''flattering'' to be tipped to be the next James Bond.
The 32-year-old actor admitted he is delighted to be mentioned as a replacement for Daniel but remained coy when asked about his plans.
He said: ''Look, it's very flattering to be involved in that conversation. There are some films to be made, so who what will happen in the future.''
