Richard Linklater doesn't want to rush a fourth instalment in the 'Before' franchise.

The 57-year-old filmmaker helmed the 1995 romantic comedy 'Before Sunrise', which spawned a sequel in 2004's 'Before Sunset' and 'Before Midnight' in 2013 - all starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as Jesse and Celine respectively.

Although Linklater teased a fourth instalment, the filmmaker has now insisted he likes not knowing where his two characters are in their life and is following his ''instincts''.

Linklater explained to the Guardian newspaper: ''I just saw Ethan in New York.

''Usually, at the five-year period, we go 'what if Jesse and Celine...' We did look at each other - but until we have that great idea, we're not going to do it just to do it.

''That's how bad moves get made. Let's see if Jesse and Celine have anything to say about being 50. We're just following our instincts. You just feel your way through this s**t.''

The first film follows Jesse (Hawke) who meets student Celine (Delpy) on his way to Vienna and after long conversations, they forge a connection and he convinces her to join him in the city.

Although he has no money for a hotel, they two wander the streets together while he waits for his flight back to America the next day.

The sequel - set nine years later - follows Jesse as he travels around Europe giving readings from his book he wrote about his time in Vienna.

While in Paris, he meets Celine again and, despite being in relationships and Jesse having a son, their strong feelings return.

In the third movie, meanwhile, the couple are on their last night of their Greek holiday and they find themselves reminiscing about their lives and what different choices might have brought.