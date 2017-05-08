Richard Gere plans to work with filmmaker Oren Moverman in five other projects in the future.

The veteran actor, known for his role in the musical adaptation 'Chicago', is currently starring in 'The Dinner' - a new film by Moverman - and has admitted he's so impressed with the way that he works that he wants to team up with him again soon.

Speaking to Vulture, the 67-year-old star said: ''Oren's a very clever guy - he certainly made his movie the way he wanted to.

''And we're talking about doing four or five other things in the future, so I guess you're going to have to see us together again at some point.''

'The Dinner' follows two couples who are dining at an upscale restaurant and during the course of their meal their polite discourse disguises the fact that they are all struggling with family issues.

Gere stars alongside Laura Linney in the new movie, which is also his third collaboration with the actress as well as Steve Coogan and Rebecca Hall.

The actor said: ''We all wanted to do good work and this wasn't a paycheque for anybody. But Laura is absolutely one of those incredible actresses where there's very, very little ego.

''She comes to do the character. And she plays the most difficult character here; you can't go halfway.

''Her thought process in the movie is the hardest to defend so her completely jumping into the character allows us to understand her point of view as the truly human point of view.

''As a person and an actress, there's nobody better than Laura.''

Gere also said he would give Linney more money to make sure she was part of the movie after he spoke with Moverman about casting.