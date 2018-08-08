Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva are reportedly expecting a baby.
Richard Gere is reportedly set to become a father again.
The 69-year-old actor and his wife Alejandra Silva - whom he married just four months ago - are said to be expecting their first child together but it's not yet known whether the little one will be born in Spain or the US, according to Spanish daily ABC.
The couple both have children from previous relationship - Richard has an 18-year-old son called Homer with former wife Carey Lowell, while Alejandra has a five-year-old son called Alberto - who she she calls Albertino - with Govind Friedland.
The 'Pretty Woman' star tied the knot with the 35-year-old businesswoman in an Indian-inspired ceremony in New York in April and admitted at the time he wakes up every morning with a smile on his face because he feels so blessed to have her.
He said: ''I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook - and who makes the best salads in the world! Alejandra meditates, she's a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and she's also Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel... You can't get any better than that.''
The couple met four years ago through a mutual friend in Positano, Italy, and they knew almost instantly that they were meant to be together forever.
She said: ''Love stories with a difficult beginning make you grow closer because of all the rough patches and difficult moments. I am sure that at some point I must have had doubts. In the beginning he was more confident than I was. But it wasn't long until both felt we were meant to be together. We haven't rushed anything. We have made this decision after four years together - but I still feel butterflies in my stomach.''
The pair now live together in New York City - but it took them six months to decide.
Alejandra explained: ''It was a debate that went on for six months but in the New York won. I am sure it will be for the best! Actually the countryside is the best gift you can give to your child and yourself. We are on it, little by little. The schools here are wonderful and next year [my child] is gonna start nearby, which is amazing.''
And, although they have a 33-year age gap, Alejandra thinks they were destined to be together because they both have a shared love for Buddhism.
