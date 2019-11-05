Richard Gere's wife is pregnant.

The 70-year-old actor is reportedly expecting his second child with wife Alejandra Silva, just nine months after the 36-year-old beauty gave birth to their son Alexander.

According to Spanish magazine Hola!, Alejandra is three months into her pregnancy.

She already has six-year-old son Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland, while Richard and ex-wife Carey Lowell are parents to 19-year-old Homer.

Richard previously admitted he has no worries about being an older father.

Asked if it was something that concerned him, he said: ''Not at all. No.''

The couple had kept very tight-lipped on whether they were expecting a son or daughter.

Richard said: ''Nobody knows because we haven't told anybody.''

Meanwhile, the 'Pretty Woman' star recently admitted he ''instantly'' fell in love with his wife.

The Hollywood star felt a connection he'd never experienced before when he first met the blonde beauty almost five years ago.

Asked if he fell in love at first sight, he said: ''Instant from my side. I instantly became happy just looking at her. It was one of those powerful things.

And pressed on if he's felt the same connection in the past, he said: ''Yes, I've been married three times, but it didn't happen with the kind of power of this one. But I do remember the first time I met each of my wives.''

Alejandra revealed she and her spouse were expecting their first child together last September.

The publicist shared a picture of the happy couple getting a blessing by the Buddhist leader, the Dalai Lama, to announce their happy news.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama (sic)''

She then went on to repeat her message in her native Spanish.