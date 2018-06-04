Richard Gere has admitted he's floating on cloud nine since he tied the knot with his partner Alejandra Silva.
Richard Gere feels like ''the happiest man in the universe'' to be married to Alejandra Silva.
The 'Pretty Woman' star, 68, tied the knot with the 35-year-old businesswoman in an Indian-inspired ceremony in New York in April and has admitted he wakes up every morning with a smile on his face because he can't believe he's got such a ''beautiful woman'' on his arm.
Speaking to HELLO! magazine, he said: ''I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook - and who makes the best salads in the world! Alejandra meditates, she's a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and she's also Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel... You can't get any better than that.''
And the feeling is most certainly mutual for Alejandra as there's not a day that goes past when she doesn't feel special and she knew straight away that he was was the one for her.
She explained: ''I feel like I'm in a true fairytale. Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I've ever met. What can I say? I'm so in love!
''How would you feel if each morning you were asked: 'What would make you happy today?' Not a day goes by that he doesn't mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky.
''A friend introduced us, we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn't stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven't been apart.''
