Richard E. Grant has tracked down his stolen car after asking for help on social media.

On Tuesday (26.11.19), the 62-year-old actor shared a photo of his dark green Land Rover after it was taken from outside his home, and he appealed for his followers to keep a look out as he shared the number plate online.

He later posted a video thanking a Vodafone Automotive employee for helping him trace the car.

He said: ''The power of Twitter. George Taylor from Vodafone Automotive saw my tweet about my car being stolen last night outside my house.

''He tweeted that Vodafone Automotive had this tracking system, and found out the previous owner of my car had one.

''I paid through the nose to have it reactivated, and we discovered (the car) located an hour later in Sutton.

''An amazing policeman, Dan, from the Metropolitan Police, who was very calm, gave me expert advice, and I've got my car back - I'm so grateful.''

Alongside the clip, the 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' star - who will be appearing in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' next month - praised the ''calm'' law enforcement for their help, while he revealed the vehicle was ''a bit bashed''.

He tweeted: ''HUGEST THANK YOU to George Taylor @GTVodaAuto for alerting me to tracking device on my car which was stolen & to Dan @metpoliceuk for calm & expert advice when he met me.

''Grateful to have my car back so soon, albeit a bit 'bashed'! Darth Vader to Villainy. (sic)''

Vodafone UK retweeted the post, and responded: ''Awesome news that @RichardEGrant got his car back with the help of @Vodafone_Auto vehicle tracking.''