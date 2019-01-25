Richard E Grant isn't allowed to tell his wife and daughter about his 'Star Wars: Episode XI' character.

The 61-year-old actor admitted that the spoiler security measures surrounding the much-hyped movie are so intense that he can't even tell his wife Joan, 70, and daughter Olivia, 30, who he plays in the legendary franchise.

Speaking on 'This Morning', he said: ''I've never known anything like it - huge secrecy. I know it comes out on December 19 [and] I'm not even allowed to tell my wife and daughter the name of my character.''

''They have security on the set plain clothes and visible, you have to wear a cloak from the trailers to going in the studio because they have drones going out overhead.''

The 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' star went on to explain that the cast isn't even allowed to have a copy of the script, and are given select pages at the start of everyday, which they are required to read in a ''big conference room'' guarded by security.

He said: ''You have to read the script in a big conference room that has guards outside with cameras. You get the pages that you are doing on the day you have to sign in for them and sign out for them at the end of the day, so it's Fort Knox.''

The upcoming space opera film will be the third instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi'.