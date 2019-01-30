Richard E. Grant admits he was ''overcome with emotion'' when Barbra Streisand replied to a letter he wrote to her nearly five decades ago when he was just 14-years-old.
Richard E. Grant was ''overcome with emotion'' when Barbra Streisand replied to a letter he wrote to her when he was 14-years-old.
The 61-year-old actor couldn't believe the singer had responded to his message as he posted a copy of the letter he had penned nearly five decades ago on social media.
He wrote on Twitter: ''As a lifelong fan of someone you'll understand what it meant for me to take this snap outside the home of @BarbraStreisand Asked Security for permission & he replied, 'It's a public road, but thanks for asking'. Wrote her this letter when I was 14. My wife is very understanding! (sic)''
And Barbra responded to his message, adding: ''Dear Richard What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14 ! and look at u now! You're terrific in your latest movie with Melissa congratulations and love Barbra (sic)''
The 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' star then took to social media to share his excitement at getting a tweet from his idol.
Alongside a crying emoji and a heart eyes emoji, he wrote: ''My pal Nicole Wilcox took this photo as my daughter read me @BarbraStreisand 's tweet/response to a letter I sent her 47 yrs ago. Am completely crinkle faced & overcome with emotion. My 'Message in a bottle' miracle. (sic)''
And it is not the only time Richard has got teary as of late as he recently admitted he ''burst into tears'' when he found out he had been nominated for an Oscar for the first time in his career.
He said: ''It feels completely surreal; I was sitting with my daughter in a restaurant in Notting Hill Gate just round the corner from where this happened. It was where I lived in this bedsit in 1982 when I first came to England and it was when I got the news, she was watching this live feed on her phone and we had earpieces in, we both just burst into tears and people around us thought we had some terrible news.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
It's the early 1940s and World War II is in full swing. Bombs are raining...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
Basic training for the Korean War is tough on a group of young British cadets....
When this South African animated adventure embraces its unique setting and characters, it's visually stunning...
Ralph Steadman is a widely known cartoonist broadly considered one of the most fundamental artists...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...