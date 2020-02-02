Richard E Grant felt in ''agony'' wearing high heels on the set of his latest film.

The 62-year-old actor was asked to don a pair of Jimmy Choo heels for his role in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' - in which he plays drag queen Loco Chanelle - and Richard has admitted to struggling with his flamboyant outfits.

He shared: ''I had a hard time in heels. I could not even stand in them, not after ten minutes. They were Jimmy Choo heels.

''I was hobbling around like a 95-year-old. I was in agony. I don't know how women wear them. I will now wear flats permanently for the rest of my life.''

Richard also admitted his struggles weren't just confined to wearing high heels.

The veteran actor told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''It took me two hours to get into all my gear. I had lots of make-up for the part so when I had a drink I had to take sips through a straw.''

Meanwhile, Richard recently argued that Hollywood should be casting LGBT actors for LGBT roles.

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor explained that Hollywood finds itself in the midst of an ''historic moment'' when it comes to the acceptance of actors in the LGBT community, insisting those performers should be cast in LGBT roles over heterosexual actors.

Richard - whose new film is adapted from the West End show of the same name - said: ''The transgender movement and the #MeToo movement means how can you justify heterosexual actors playing gay characters? We are in a historic moment.

''If you want someone to play a disabled role, that should be a disabled actor.''