Veteran star Richard E Grant has revealed he felt in ''agony'' wearing high heels on the set of his latest movie.
Richard E Grant felt in ''agony'' wearing high heels on the set of his latest film.
The 62-year-old actor was asked to don a pair of Jimmy Choo heels for his role in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' - in which he plays drag queen Loco Chanelle - and Richard has admitted to struggling with his flamboyant outfits.
He shared: ''I had a hard time in heels. I could not even stand in them, not after ten minutes. They were Jimmy Choo heels.
''I was hobbling around like a 95-year-old. I was in agony. I don't know how women wear them. I will now wear flats permanently for the rest of my life.''
Richard also admitted his struggles weren't just confined to wearing high heels.
The veteran actor told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''It took me two hours to get into all my gear. I had lots of make-up for the part so when I had a drink I had to take sips through a straw.''
Meanwhile, Richard recently argued that Hollywood should be casting LGBT actors for LGBT roles.
The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor explained that Hollywood finds itself in the midst of an ''historic moment'' when it comes to the acceptance of actors in the LGBT community, insisting those performers should be cast in LGBT roles over heterosexual actors.
Richard - whose new film is adapted from the West End show of the same name - said: ''The transgender movement and the #MeToo movement means how can you justify heterosexual actors playing gay characters? We are in a historic moment.
''If you want someone to play a disabled role, that should be a disabled actor.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
It's the early 1940s and World War II is in full swing. Bombs are raining...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
Basic training for the Korean War is tough on a group of young British cadets....
When this South African animated adventure embraces its unique setting and characters, it's visually stunning...
Ralph Steadman is a widely known cartoonist broadly considered one of the most fundamental artists...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...