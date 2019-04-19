Richard Curtis sees a lot of similarities in his movie 'Yesterday' as in the life of Ed Sheeran.
Richard Curtis thinks his Beatles-inspired comedy 'Yesterday' is ''really about'' Ed Sheeran.
The 62-year-old writer's latest film follows Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) who awakes from a blackout to discover he's the only person to know the music of the 'Help' hitmakers and Richard thinks giving the 'Shape of You' singer a cameo in the movie was ''perfect casting'' because his own life has been so similar to that of the central character.
He said: ''In a way, the film is really about Ed.
''Ed was from round where we live in Suffolk and couldn't be a more normal and delightful fellow.
''His girlfriend is somebody he went to school with, which is what the film is about.
''It is a gimmicky cameo and in a way it is the best casting possible because he is almost the lead character.''
While both Richard and director Danny Boyle were keen for the Beatles' music to be the focus of the story, the script sent it in a different direction, but one which still holds universal appeal.
Richard told Empire magazine: ''We both wanted to make a beautiful film about this music. But the script ended up being about how you live the right life.
''Everybody is thinking a lot about imposter syndrome. We've all got it. Danny and I have both got it.
''Every single person on Instagram has got it.
''We are all presenting the glamorous version of ourselves but thinking, 'That is not really me.' ''
Danny added: ''Jack is a very ordinary, not very successful, singer/songwriter.
''He's got a beautiful, everyman quality and he bumps into this myth which transforms him into a world personality. I'm very proud of that dynamic, of trying to find an ordinariness in a person that elevates into something mythic.''
Make sure you're tooled up properly for your next festival weekend.
In one of the tiniest theatres, on one of the smallest stages, and playing to a diminutive audience, the petite Amy Odell played a tremendous gig...
Live Through This was released on this day (April 12) in 1994.
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
With elements of political corruption and life-threatening prejudice, this film has a rather much darker...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
Spielberg takes the hit stage play (based on the Michael Morpugo novel) to the big...
Legal radio stations in 1960's Britain weren't exactly what you'd call interesting to listen to...
Watch the trailer for The No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. Jill Scott plays Precious Ramotswe in...
I'm used to the e-mail: You're not a cheerleader so you shouldn't review Bring It...
Julia Roberts is Julia Roberts - almost - in Notting Hill, a well-crafted romantic comedy...
In the last three years, Renée Zellweger has lost all 25 pounds of her Bridget...
I can only presume that the British calendar is so uniquely screwy that it allows...