Richard Ashcroft performed a version of Prince's 'Purple Rain' at his concert at the Olympia in London on Saturday night (04.05.19).

The 47-year-old singer/songwriter was playing his own track 'This Is How It Feels' - from his 2016 solo album 'These People' - when he included his tribute to the late pop legend changing the lyrics to the famous chorus.

Ashcroft is on tour in support of his most recent LP 'Natural Rebel' and the album provided some highlights, including 'Surprised by the Joy' and 'Money Money', as well as other solo songs such as 'They Don't Own Me', 'A Song For The Lovers' and 'Hold On'.

But it was undoubtedly the songs by his former band The Verve that prompted the biggest reaction from his adoring fans.

'Sonnet', 'Velvet Morning', 'Space and Time' and 'Lucky Man' all sparked a sea of camera phones to be held into the air to capture the British rock icon playing those beloved tracks from The Verve's seminal 1997 LP 'Urban Hymns'.

After briefly leaving the stage, Ashcroft returned for a three-track encore which began with 'C'mon People (We're Making It Now)' - from his 2000 debut solo record 'Alone with Everybody' - and then an emotional rendition of number one single 'The Drugs Don't Work', of which every word was sang back at him.

He closed his show with 'Bittersweet Symphony' and before launching into the anthem he thanked all his fans for continuing to support him.

He said: ''I thank you all, you pay your heard earned money to come and see me and I appreciate it. This is 'Bittersweet Symphony'.''

Richard Ashcroft London Olympia setlist:

Out of My Body

Sonnet

This Is How It Feels / Purple Rain

Break the Night With Colour

Space and Time

Surprised by the Joy

They Don't Own Me

A Song for the Lovers

Velvet Morning

Music Is Power

That's How Strong

Hold On

Lucky Man

Money Money

Encore:

C'mon People (We're Making It Now)

The Drugs Don't Work

Bitter Sweet Symphony