Richard Ashcroft has postponed his Manchester and London shows due to a ''throat virus''.

The former Verve frontman was due to perform at the northern city's Albert Hall on Wednesday night (31.10.18) and London's O2 Kentish Town Forum on Friday (02.11.18), but he was forced to axe the dates on doctor's orders.

The 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' hitmaker admits it has been a ''hard call to make'' and has apologised to any fans he has let down, but promised he'll make it up to them and be back ''stronger''.

Sharing a picture of all the different medicines he's taking in a bid to shit the infection, the 47-year-old musician wrote on Instagram: ''I want to say how disappointed I am to have to reschedule the upcoming Manchester and London shows.

''I was diagnosed by the Middlesbrough team doctor and he said the throat virus probably started before Glasgow it would have been easy to say we'll just cancel Middlesbrough and Nottingham but the reason I was there is to play some cities like Middlesbrough that get passed on!

''It has really been hard to make this call but everyone deserves to hear me at my best. It hurts to think people have booked hotels etc that's the worst bit. Again apology to fans band crew I will be back stronger I hope people who did see those shows no I care and love being up there. (sic)''

Richard signed off his message to fans by teasing that his pal Liam Gallagher was planning on attending one of the shows.

He wrote: ''Liam thanks I no u was looking forward 2 (sic)''

The rocker - who recently released his solo album 'Natural Rebel' - had already played in Glasgow, Middlesborough and Nottingham.

Richard supported former Oasis singer Liam, 46, on his 'As You Were' solo tour of North America and at his mammoth UK concerts this summer at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester and Finsbury Park in London.