The Ivor Novello Awards have been postponed to September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The prestigious music ceremony was due to take place in May, but the organisers have now moved the show at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London's Park Lane to September 2.

Graham Davies, CEO and Crispin Hunt, Chair of The Ivors Academy, said ''Our heartfelt thanks to our partners, the Grosvenor House London, Apple Music and PRS for Music for working with us to find an alternative date for The Ivors this year.

''Thank you also to ticketholders and everyone involved in the awards, your continued support is invaluable.

''Our efforts are on supporting our community during this incredibly tough time and our thoughts are with all those who are face health, wellbeing and economic challenges.

''We hope this will be a short-term crisis from which we can all come together later in the year to reunite, reflect and rejuvenate.''

This year's nominations will be announced closer to the event.

The 2019 ceremony saw Richard Ashcroft take home the Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

The 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' hitmaker - who found fame in alternative rock band The Verve before launching a successful solo career in the late 1990s - told BANG Showbiz of the honour: ''I thought it was worded a different way, I thought it was lifetime achievement, I said lifetime achievement? Give it another decade if I'm still around but yeah I'm honoured to be here, a great award, fantastic.''

Elsewhere at the ceremony, pop star Mariah Carey won the PRS for Music Special International Award, whilst grime star Wiley won the Ivors Inspiration Award.

The 1975 - George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross MacDonald - won Songwriters of the Year.