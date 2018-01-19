'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' leads the Empire Awards 2018 with nine nominations including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.
The eighth instalment of the sci-fi saga - which was helmed by Rian Johnson - has been nominated for a total of nine prizes including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.
Johnson is set to go head-to-head against Edgar Wright, Jordan Peele, Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins - which marks the first time this year that a woman has been nominated in the Best Director category.
Leading man John Boyega, who stars as Stormtrooper turned Resistance fighter Finn in the movie, has been nominated for the Best Actor award alongside Hugh Jackman, Armie Hammer, Andy Serkis and Gary Oldman.
In the Best Actress category, 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot goes against 'Star Wars' lead actress Daisy Ridley as well as Frances McDormand, Tiffany Haddish and Emma Watson.
With eight nominations, 'Thor: Ragnarok' comes second having been nominated for Best Film and Best Director.
Josh O'Connor and Timothee Chalamet have both been nominated for the Best Newcomer category for their roles in the two LGBT movies 'God's Own Country' and 'Call Me By Your Name' respectively.
The psychological thriller 'Get Out' has bagged five nods altogether including Best Film, Best Director and Best Male Newcomer for Daniel Kaluuya.
Florence Pugh and Tessa Thompson - who have also been nominated for BAFTAs EE Rising Star Award - are to compete against Dafne Keen, Kelly Marie Tran and Emily Beecham for Best Female Newcomer.
For TV, 'Big Little Lies' - which stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon - leads with four nominations and 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'Twin Peaks', 'The Crown' and 'Stranger Things 2' also have been nominated.
Voting is now open for the public and closes on February 2. The winners will be announced on March 18.
Here is a list of the full nominations for this year's Empire Awards:
Best Film presented by Sky Cinema
Get Out
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Call Me By Your Name
Thor: Ragnarok
Wonder Woman
Best Director presented by Vue Entertainment
Rian Johnson - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Edgar Wright - Baby Driver
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Patty Jenkins - Wonder Woman
Taika Waititi - Thor: Ragnarok
Best Actress
Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman
Daisy Ridley - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip
Emma Watson - Beauty And The Beast
Best Actor
John Boyega - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Hugh Jackman - Logan
Andy Serkis -- War For The Planet Of The Apes
Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Best Male Newcomer
Josh O'Connor -- God's Own Country
Fionn Whitehead - Dunkirk
Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Best Female Newcomer
Dafne Keen - Logan
Emily Beecham - Daphne
Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth
Tessa Thompson - Thor: Ragnarok
Kelly Marie Tran - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Screenplay
God's Own Country
Call Me By Your Name
The Death Of Stalin
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Get Out
Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Logan
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Wonder Woman
Thor: Ragnarok
Blade Runner 2049
Best British Film presented by The Hollywood Reporter
God's Own Country
The Death Of Stalin
Dunkirk
The Darkest Hour
Paddington 2
Best Horror
Mother!
The Autopsy Of Jane Doe
Get Out
It
Split
Best Documentary
I Called Him Morgan
City Of Ghosts
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond
I Am Not Your Negro
Best Comedy presented by Monkey Shoulder
Toni Erdmann
The Death Of Stalin
The Big Sick
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
Best Thriller presented by Absolute Radio
Baby Driver
John Wick: Chapter 2
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
The Handmaiden
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Animated Film
The Lego Batman Movie
My Life As A Courgette
The Red Turtle
Coco
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Best Soundtrack
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Baby Driver
Logan Lucky
Beauty And The Beast
Call Me By Your Name
Best Costume Design
The Greatest Showman
The Death Of Stalin
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Thor: Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Production Design
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Thor: Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Visual Effects presented by Vue Entertainment
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
War For The Planet Of The Apes
Thor: Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Ghost In The Shell
Best Make-up And Hairstyling
Murder On The Orient Express
The Greatest Showman
Beauty And The Beast
Thor: Ragnarok
Ghost In The Shell
Best TV Series
The Handmaid's Tale
Big Little Lies
Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series
The Crown
Stranger Things 2
Best TV Actress
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things 2)
Best TV Actor
Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery)
Dan Stevens (Legion)
