'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' leads the Empire Awards 2018 nominations.

The eighth instalment of the sci-fi saga - which was helmed by Rian Johnson - has been nominated for a total of nine prizes including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Johnson is set to go head-to-head against Edgar Wright, Jordan Peele, Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins - which marks the first time this year that a woman has been nominated in the Best Director category.

Leading man John Boyega, who stars as Stormtrooper turned Resistance fighter Finn in the movie, has been nominated for the Best Actor award alongside Hugh Jackman, Armie Hammer, Andy Serkis and Gary Oldman.

In the Best Actress category, 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot goes against 'Star Wars' lead actress Daisy Ridley as well as Frances McDormand, Tiffany Haddish and Emma Watson.

With eight nominations, 'Thor: Ragnarok' comes second having been nominated for Best Film and Best Director.

Josh O'Connor and Timothee Chalamet have both been nominated for the Best Newcomer category for their roles in the two LGBT movies 'God's Own Country' and 'Call Me By Your Name' respectively.

The psychological thriller 'Get Out' has bagged five nods altogether including Best Film, Best Director and Best Male Newcomer for Daniel Kaluuya.

Florence Pugh and Tessa Thompson - who have also been nominated for BAFTAs EE Rising Star Award - are to compete against Dafne Keen, Kelly Marie Tran and Emily Beecham for Best Female Newcomer.

For TV, 'Big Little Lies' - which stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon - leads with four nominations and 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'Twin Peaks', 'The Crown' and 'Stranger Things 2' also have been nominated.

Voting is now open for the public and closes on February 2. The winners will be announced on March 18.

Here is a list of the full nominations for this year's Empire Awards:

Best Film presented by Sky Cinema

Get Out

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Call Me By Your Name

Thor: Ragnarok

Wonder Woman

Best Director presented by Vue Entertainment

Rian Johnson - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Edgar Wright - Baby Driver

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Patty Jenkins - Wonder Woman

Taika Waititi - Thor: Ragnarok

Best Actress

Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman

Daisy Ridley - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip

Emma Watson - Beauty And The Beast

Best Actor

John Boyega - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Hugh Jackman - Logan

Andy Serkis -- War For The Planet Of The Apes

Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Best Male Newcomer

Josh O'Connor -- God's Own Country

Fionn Whitehead - Dunkirk

Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Best Female Newcomer

Dafne Keen - Logan

Emily Beecham - Daphne

Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth

Tessa Thompson - Thor: Ragnarok

Kelly Marie Tran - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Screenplay

God's Own Country

Call Me By Your Name

The Death Of Stalin

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Get Out

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Logan

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Wonder Woman

Thor: Ragnarok

Blade Runner 2049

Best British Film presented by The Hollywood Reporter

God's Own Country

The Death Of Stalin

Dunkirk

The Darkest Hour

Paddington 2

Best Horror

Mother!

The Autopsy Of Jane Doe

Get Out

It

Split

Best Documentary

I Called Him Morgan

City Of Ghosts

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

I Am Not Your Negro

Best Comedy presented by Monkey Shoulder

Toni Erdmann

The Death Of Stalin

The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

Best Thriller presented by Absolute Radio

Baby Driver

John Wick: Chapter 2

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The Handmaiden

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Animated Film

The Lego Batman Movie

My Life As A Courgette

The Red Turtle

Coco

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Best Soundtrack

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Baby Driver

Logan Lucky

Beauty And The Beast

Call Me By Your Name

Best Costume Design

The Greatest Showman

The Death Of Stalin

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Thor: Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Production Design

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Thor: Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Visual Effects presented by Vue Entertainment

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

War For The Planet Of The Apes

Thor: Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Ghost In The Shell

Best Make-up And Hairstyling

Murder On The Orient Express

The Greatest Showman

Beauty And The Beast

Thor: Ragnarok

Ghost In The Shell

Best TV Series

The Handmaid's Tale

Big Little Lies

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series

The Crown

Stranger Things 2

Best TV Actress

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things 2)

Best TV Actor

Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)

Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery)

Dan Stevens (Legion)