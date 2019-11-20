Rian Johnson ''would love to'' work with Daniel Craig on a 'Knives Out' sequel.
Rian Johnson wants to work with Daniel Craig on a 'Knives Out' sequel.
The murder mystery film - in which the 'James Bond' star plays a detective sent to investigate the murder of a renowned crime novelist - is yet to be released, but the writer and director is already keen to turn the movie into a franchise.
Speaking at a press event at the film, Rian said: ''I would love to. We'll see how this one does, you know. But if this movie does alright, if I can get together with Daniel every few years and do a new Benoit Blanc mystery? New location; new cast; new mystery. It'd be so much fun.''
The 45-year-old filmmaker - whose previous credits include 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - previously revealed that he hoped to become the Agatha Christie of 'whodunnit' films, and hoped to make multiple sequels.
He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''For me, I had so much fun doing this film with Daniel I would love to make another one of these. I would love to get together again with him and do another Benoit Blanc mystery.
''This could be a trilogy and beyond, I mean Agatha Christie didn't stop at a trilogy so let's keep making mysteries man.''
Rian also opened up about how he changed a scene in the film - where Chris Evans' character Ransom Drysdale-Thrombey repeatedly swears - to ensure the age rating was lowered.
He explained: ''When I wrote it, it was 'F**k you'. He goes, 'F**k you, f**k you, f**k you, f**k YOU.' I decided right before we started shooting, I was like, 'You know what? I really want this movie to be PG-13.'
''Because I was thinking about growing up as a kid and watching those Peter Ustinov 'Poirot' movies with my family and thinking that was the age when I got into this stuff.''
