Rian Johnson thinks it's time a female director helmed a 'Star Wars' movie.

The 43-year-old filmmaker took control of the eighth instalment of the hit sci-fi franchise, 'The Last Jedi', and was recently announced to be creating a new trilogy outside of the current Skywalker saga.

So far in the franchise's history, all eight films - including the two spin-offs 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and the Han Solo standalone movie - have been directed by white male filmmakers, but Johnson admitted it's time for a woman or a person of colour to tell a story in a galaxy far, far away.

Speaking at the European press conference at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Wednesday (13.12.17), Johnson said: ''Hell yes it's time!

''There are so many incredibly talented female directors and directors of colour out there and so many I would love to see play in this universe. Yes please! I would love it to happen.''

'The Last Jedi' features a very diverse cast - one of the most eclectic in the franchise's entire history - and Johnson admits ''it felt right'' having so many different actors of varying ethnicity.

The big screen master - who is in a long-term relationship with film writer Karina Longworth - said: ''It felt right to have a diverse cast. I wanted 'Star Wars' to reflect on the world around us, all movies are starting to do it as well.''

The eighth movie sees the return of 'Star Wars' legends Mark Hamill as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa - and marks her last outing after she tragically passed away last December aged 60.

Other returning stars include John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Domhnall Gleeson (General Lux) and Andy Serkis (Snoke).

And Hamill, 66, admitted he was in ''awe'' of the entire cast but joked he wouldn't want to work with Ridley, 25, again.

He quipped: ''I'm in awe of every member of cast and, besides Daisy, I hope to work with them all again!''