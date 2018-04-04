Rian Johnson is trying to ''capture'' the spirit of the original 'Star Wars' movies for his upcoming trilogy.

The 44-year-old filmmaker helmed the eighth instalment of the sci-fi franchise, 'The Last Jedi', and Disney and Lucasfilm announced before the film was released that Johnson has been hired to helm a brand new trilogy separate from the current Skywalker saga.

Although things have been quiet on what possible story Johnson could tell, in an interview with DigitalSpy, Johnson revealed he is ''looking at everything right now''.

He said: ''I'm looking at everything right now. I'm honestly just in this very nice, 'OK, what is this thing going to be?' phase.

''Really, the only goal I have is to think about how 'Star Wars' made me feel as a kid. And that's it.

''I'm trying to capture: what is that, if it's not iconography that we recognise, necessarily, from the original trilogy?

''What captures that spirit? What can be that for a kid who's never heard of 'Star Wars'?

''It's getting back to the very fundamental questions of what makes this what it is.''

Johnson isn't the only filmmaker set to work on a brand new trilogy in the 'Star Wars' universe after 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B Weiss were announced to be working on another series of movies.

Benioff and Weiss said they are going to start working on their trilogy once 'Game of Thrones' wraps up finishing the eighth and final season.

They said: ''In the summer of 1977 we travelled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since. We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of 'Game of Thrones' is complete.''

No release date has been announced yet for either of the upcoming trilogies and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy described Benioff and Weiss as the ''best storytellers working today''.

She said: ''David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today.

''Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push 'Star Wars' in ways I find incredibly exciting.''

J.J. Abrams is back on board after helming 'The Force Awakens' to bring the ninth and final movie in the current Skywalker saga which is set to be released in December 2019.

The next film in the 'Star Wars' universe is the spin-off movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', based around the iconic character Han Solo in his younger years.