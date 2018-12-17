Director Rian Johnson has thanked 'Star Wars' fans after he was at the helm for 'The Last Jedi' earlier this year, and described it as ''the experience of a lifetime''.
Rian Johnson has thanked 'Star Wars' fans for ''the experience of a lifetime''.
The filmmaker - who was at the helm for 'Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' - has spoken out to praise the huge franchise's loyal and ''passionate'' fanbase after he directed the second in the current trilogy of films continuing the space saga.
Taking to Twitter over the weekend, he wrote: ''Want to thank all the amazing passionate thoughtful kind creative talented supportive argumentative opinionated respectful open-hearted inspiring AMAZING Star Wars fans for the past year.
''Getting to hear from & meet so many of you has been the experience of a lifetime. (sic)''
The director will be replaced by the returning J.J. Abrams for the next movie which comes after he Johnson decided not to kill off Princess Leia - known as General Leia Organa in the new trilogy - following the sad death of actress Carrie Fisher before 'The Last Jedi' was released.
Abrams is back at the helm for the next sequel and it is not known how Carrie's passing in real life will affect how Leia is dealt with on-screen, although it's thought he will be able to bring Leia to life in the film by including unused footage from 'The Force Awakens'.
There have also been rumors that some CGI scenes could be included following the use of that technology to show the character as she appeared in 'Episode IV - A New Hope' in 'Star Wars' prequel 'Rogue One'.
Carrie's brother Todd previously teased that his late sister's 'Star Wars' farewell will be ''magical'' thanks to Abrams genius.
He said: ''My sister and Princess Leia are the same thing. And the idea of that story stopping and her not carrying forward is very disturbing to me ... It is awesome that it worked out this way and, thanks to director J.J. Abrams, this is going to be very magical and important to us all ... It is not easy, I can tell you ... But it is nice when you can put her back up on the screen and continue the story and continue the saga. That is important for all of us.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...