Rian Johnson confirmed Rey's parents will be revealed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

Fans began speculating about the lineage of the mysterious Force-using orphan - who is played by Daisy Ridley - since her first appearance in 'The Force Awakens', and now the director of the next installment in the 'Star Wars' universe has confirmed they'll be getting some answers soon.

He told Entertainment Weekly: ''To me, it's important insofar as it's important to her. And I think it's important to her in terms of what is her place in all of this.

''What's going to define her in this story? She was told in the last movie that the answer's not in the past; it's looking forward.

''But she's showing up on this island to talk to this hero from the past. You can be told the answer's not in the past, but I think she still has a lingering hope that she's going to find the thing that's going to say 'this is where you belong. This is where you are from'.

''I think she still holds onto the thought that where she comes from will help define where she's going.''

In the joint interview, Daisy teased the reveal will not affect her character's journey in 'Star Wars'.

She said: ''You can always look for answers and that doesn't mean that the rest of your life is so easy.

''It's not like 'oh, I know who my parents are so now everything falls into shape', especially in the 'Star Wars' world.''

The returning cast includes John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Andy Serkis (Snoke) and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia, while Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are all newcomers to the franchise.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is slated to be released this December.