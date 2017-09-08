Rian Johnson confirmed Luke Skywalker is the ''last Jedi'' in the galaxy.

The 43-year-old filmmaker helms the upcoming eighth instalment of the 'Star Wars' space saga, and as soon as the new title 'The Last Jedi' was announced, fans have constantly speculated who the character is.

However, Johnson has now revealed that Luke - played Mark Hamill - is the titular character.

He said: ''It's in the opening crawl of 'The Force Awakens'.

''Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi. There's always wiggle room in these movies - everything is from a certain point of view - but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi. And he's removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown.''

'The Last Jedi' is set to feature a number of returning cast members, including John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Andy Serkis (Snoke), Domhnall Gleeson (General Lux) and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia, while Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are all newcomers to the franchise.

Johnson also previously revealed Han Solo will still have a major part in the plot of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

Harrison Ford's iconic space smuggler character was shockingly murdered by his own son Ben Solo - known as Kylo Ren - in the 2015 movie 'The Force Awakens', but the director thinks it was important to still retain his ''figurative ghost''.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in August, he said: ''A figurative ghost of Han had to be present throughout this entire film.''

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will hit screens on December 15.