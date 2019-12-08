Rian Johnson loved how ''fast'' it was to film 'Knives Out' compared to 'Star Wars'.

The filmmaker had just finished working on 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' when he moved onto the modern murder mystery movie and admitted it was really interesting to go from taking four years to make the 'Star Wars' movie to a matter of months for this.

He said: ''What felt really good coming into this was honestly was how fast we did it. 'The Last Jedi', I had the best experience of my life; I'm sure I'll be on my deathbed thinking about it. I won't be able to die angry about any of it because I got to work in the 'Star Wars' world. But it was four years to make one movie so it was good to hit this ['Knives Out'] and it not be something we had to be too precious about.''

And the 45-year-old director admits it was a bit ''scary'' working with such a star-studded cast on 'Knives Out', including Daniel Craig, Lakeith Stanfield. Christopher Plummer, Jaime Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Don Johnson.

Speaking in a Q&A following a screening of his new movie, he admitted: ''Was I scared showing up with all these guys? Yeah I was s***ing my pants. But they are all fantastic actors and at the end of the day, that makes your job easy. You're doing fine tuning rather than saying, 'Oh my god can we just get it?'''