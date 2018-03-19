Rian Johnson knew that not all 'Star Wars' fans would love his movie.

The 44-year-old filmmaker helmed the eighth instalment of the hit sci-fi franchise, 'The Last Jedi', and although the film has had a mixed response from fans and critics alike, the movie won the coveted Best Picture award at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 on Sunday (18.03.18).

But Johnson - who said it felt ''amazing'' to win because it was voted for by the public - said the fans have been ''wonderful and lovely''.

When asked if he was surprised his movie won, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the event at Camden Roundhouse, in London, Johnson, who was joined by his partner Karina Longworth, said: ''I dunno. The critics were diffusive about it but I have to say the fans have been really wonderful and lovely about it.

''It's a 'Star Wars' movie so not all fans are going to love anything that comes out with 'Star Wars' in it.

''I got to say being out there in the internet and seeing the reaction that it got in terms of the fans, the ones who didn't like it have been vocal sometimes.

''But I'd say the ratio is about the same as the critics.''

Johnson's movie saw Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher reprising their respective roles as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and General Leia Organa from the original trilogy.

And although the filmmaker was ''awed'' by the 'Star Wars' legends, he said he managed to get passed that and said he was ''honoured'' to work with Fisher, who passed away in December 2016.

He said: ''It was amazing. I mean there's a level of coming into it and just being awed like, 'Oh my God it's Mark Hamill', and, 'Oh my God it's Carrie Fisher'.

''And there's getting passed that and getting to the level that, 'This is a friend and a colleague and someone that I'm now working with'.

''And with Mark obviously it was an incredible working relationship and I'm honoured I got to work with Carrie.''