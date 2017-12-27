Rian Johnson was determined not to ''second-guess'' every decision he took while making 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 44-year-old director has revealed how he approached making the much-discussed new sci-fi movie, admitting he made a conscious effort not to overthink his work.

He shared: ''For me, although this arguably made it more risky and dangerous as oppose to less, for me the thing I felt I needed to avoid was making the movie from a place of fear, and fear of how fans would react to it.

''Having been a 'Star Wars' fan myself for my entire life, I know from first-hand experience how every fan has a different set of expectations from a 'Star Wars' movie.

''I also know that telling a story you're coming in with some dragon in the back of your head and some abstract notion of what people want and what they don't and making them happy by giving them that, you're going to freeze up and second-guess every decision you make and you're going to make a crap movie. That's the one thing that would disappoint everybody.''

Rian's effort has seemingly divided fans and critics, but the director explained that he approached the project with a no-fear attitude.

The moviemaker - whose previous hits include 'Looper' in 2012 - told Screen Daily: ''The big thing for me to avoid was reacting out of fear of what people would think, and cutting yourself loose to take chances and go to the places that felt most interesting to me and felt vivid and alive and interesting that engaged these characters without fear.''