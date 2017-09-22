Rian Johnson has finished post-production on 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 43-year-old filmmaker has helmed eighth instalment of the sci-fi saga, which will hit cinemas this December, and now Johnson has taken to Instagram to announce the movie is done.

Uploading a photograph of the post-production team, Johnson wrote: ''Aaaand that's a wrap on the hardest working post production team in the galaxy. Going to miss sitting in dark rooms with these goobers. (sic)''

'The Last Jedi' is set to feature a number of returning cast members, including 'Star Wars' legend Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Andy Serkis (Snoke), Domhnall Gleeson (General Lux) and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia.

While Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are all newcomers to the franchise.

Although the plot for the next movie is a fiercely guarded secret, Johnson has revealed that the focus will be on Jedi Master Luke, and that he is the last Jedi referenced in the title.

He said: ''It's in the opening crawl of 'The Force Awakens'.

''Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi. There's always wiggle room in these movies - everything is from a certain point of view - but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi. And he's removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown.''

Johnson also hinted that Han Solo's death will play a major part in the plot.

Harrison Ford's iconic space smuggler character was shockingly murdered by his own son Ben Solo - known as Kylo Ren - in the 2015 movie 'The Force Awakens', but the director says his ''figurative ghost'' looms large.

He said: ''A figurative ghost of Han had to be present throughout this entire film.''