Rian Johnson believes that films should challenge audiences.

The director oversaw 2017 blockbuster 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' which received criticism from actors and fans over his script and plot choices.

However, Rian insists that movies should pose a challenge to fans, rather than simply catering to their needs and indulging them.

In an interview with the 'Swings & Mrs' radio show, Rian said: ''Even my experience as a fan, you know, if I'm coming into something, even if it's something that I think I want on the screen, it's like, 'Oh, OK', it might make me smile and make me feel neutral about the thing and I won't really think about it afterwards, but that's not going to satisfy me.''

The 46-year-old filmmaker - whose latest movie, murder mystery 'Knives Out', has been lauded by critics and has been a success at the box office - insists he wants to be ''shocked'' and ''thrown off-guard'' when watching a film.

Rian explained: ''I want to be shocked, I want to be surprised, I want to be thrown off-guard, I want to have things re-contextualised, I want to be challenged as a fan when I sit down in the theatre.

''What I'm aiming for every time I sit down in a theatre is to have the experience with 'Empire Strikes Back', something that emotionally resonant and feels like it connects up and makes sense and really gets to the heart of what this thing is and in a way that I could never have seen coming.''

Rian also insists it is a ''mistake'' for storytellers to deliver everything that fans are anticipating, claiming that it is likely to have the opposite effect.

He said: ''I think approaching any creative process with (making fans happy) would be a mistake that would probably lead to the exact opposite result.''

Rian's story in 'The Last Jedi' divided 'Star Wars' fans and cast member John Boyega - who plays Finn in the new trilogy - recently admitted that he was unsure about some aspects of the movie.

John said: '''The Last Jedi', if I'm being honest, I'd say that was feeling a bit iffy for me. I didn't necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that.''