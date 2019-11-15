Rhian Sugden was ''in denial'' when she was told she had to have IVF.

The former glamour model was devastated when she was told she would need to go down the in vitro fertilisation route to have a baby with her husband Oliver Mellor.

She said: ''When we first got the news that we had to have IVF I was in denial. Right up to getting my first hormone injection I was saying to Oliver to stop and wait as I didn't want to believe this is what we had to do.''

She added: ''When the nurse scanned my ovaries she found the eggs had stopped growing and had actually started to shrink. Just like that, the IVF cycle was cancelled. I was devastated and so frustrated I started to cry. All the stress, pain and hope Oliver and I had been through for the past three weeks had been for nothing. I've been trying to tell myself that we can go again, and this simply wasn't our time, but it's an emotional rollercoaster.''

And Rhian has admitted the whole thing has made her go ''bats**t crazy''.

She shared to Fabulous magazine: ''I've done everything possible to make this a success, which makes it doubly frustrating. I've had acupuncture, biomagnetic therapy, I've seen a naturopath and taken so many vitamins and supplements.I've spent hours Googling and posting in internet forums to see what I should be eating and I've switched to a high-protein diet. I was warned the fertility drugs can cause mood swings and other side effects, but I wasn't prepared for how much it would affect me. It made me go bats**t crazy.

''I felt furious all the time and I was dreadful in traffic. I could feel myself raging at other drivers. I would burst into tears at nothing. Even Oliver telling me one of my friends was coming over for a cup of tea put me into floods of tears. The thought of going through it all again makes me feel sick with dread.''

Rhian has also been subjected to trolling since revealing she is undergoing IVF, with some commenting that she ''doesn't deserve to have babies'' because of her Page 3 modelling past, with others adding that it is ''karma from things that have happened'' in the past for why she can't have kids.