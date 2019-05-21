Renee Zellweger says there's a ''possibility'' of her returning to the role of Bridget Jones for a fourth film.
Renee Zellweger would return to the role of Bridget Jones.
The 50-year-old actress has portrayed the unlucky-in-love character in three films based on Helen Fielding's novels, most recently stepping back into Bridget's big pants in 2016's 'Bridget Jones's Baby'.
Renee insists there is the ''possibility'' of another film as Helen herself isn't finished with the character as she would always want to play her.
Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: ''I don't know. I mean, I know Helen's written the book, so there's that. So, I guess that means there is a possibility. If anyone wants to do that.''
Before reprising her most famous role from 2010 Renee took a break from acting for a few years because she had gotten ''bored'' with her career and didn't feel she could be an ''interesting story-teller'' without gaining some more life experience herself.
She said: ''You reach a point when you've been doing the same thing for a long time. How greedy can one girl get? You know, I've had some extraordinary experiences and when is enough, enough?
''And it's time to learn new things. I don't think you can be an interesting story-teller if you can't relate to other people's experiences because you've spent 25-30 years living other people's lives.
''I was bored, not with my work, I always loved my work, I was bored with myself. I needed to grow as a person and evolve a little bit, learn new things. You only live once right?''
Renee will next be seen portraying Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy' which tells the story of the musical legend as she arrived in London in 1969 to perform a series of sold-out concerts in Britain.
The Oscar winner - who is releasing an album of her singing Judy's biggest hits - was thrilled to land the role of the iconic Hollywood actress-and-singer and get the chance to show audiences ''just how truly exceptional she was''.
She said: ''It's an important part of her story because it shines a spotlight on just how truly exceptional she was.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
When Deborah Hall (Renée Zellweger) has a dream about a poor wise man and ends...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
The truth is this: you can never have too many evil child thrillers, especially when...
Watch the trailer for Case 39Emily Jenkins is a family social worker, at times her...
Minnesota is a very cold state. Because of that, the populace is susceptible to a...
Unlike its immediate predecessors, which have retooled (Unforgiven), remade (3:10 To Yuma), revered (Open Range),...
Leatherheads Trailer George Clooney and Renee Zellweger match wits in Leatherheads, a quick-witted romantic comedy...
The majority of Dreamworks' animated films are second rate to those of Pixar. For every...
Bee MovieTrailer and ClipsBee Movie is a comedy that will change everything you think you...