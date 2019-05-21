Renee Zellweger would return to the role of Bridget Jones.

The 50-year-old actress has portrayed the unlucky-in-love character in three films based on Helen Fielding's novels, most recently stepping back into Bridget's big pants in 2016's 'Bridget Jones's Baby'.

Renee insists there is the ''possibility'' of another film as Helen herself isn't finished with the character as she would always want to play her.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: ''I don't know. I mean, I know Helen's written the book, so there's that. So, I guess that means there is a possibility. If anyone wants to do that.''

Before reprising her most famous role from 2010 Renee took a break from acting for a few years because she had gotten ''bored'' with her career and didn't feel she could be an ''interesting story-teller'' without gaining some more life experience herself.

She said: ''You reach a point when you've been doing the same thing for a long time. How greedy can one girl get? You know, I've had some extraordinary experiences and when is enough, enough?

''And it's time to learn new things. I don't think you can be an interesting story-teller if you can't relate to other people's experiences because you've spent 25-30 years living other people's lives.

''I was bored, not with my work, I always loved my work, I was bored with myself. I needed to grow as a person and evolve a little bit, learn new things. You only live once right?''

Renee will next be seen portraying Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy' which tells the story of the musical legend as she arrived in London in 1969 to perform a series of sold-out concerts in Britain.

The Oscar winner - who is releasing an album of her singing Judy's biggest hits - was thrilled to land the role of the iconic Hollywood actress-and-singer and get the chance to show audiences ''just how truly exceptional she was''.

She said: ''It's an important part of her story because it shines a spotlight on just how truly exceptional she was.''