Renee Zellweger has admitted she wasn't healthy or taking care of herself properly before she took a career break.
Renee Zellweger wasn't ''healthy'' and stopped ''taking care'' of herself before her career break.
The 'Bridget Jones' Diary' star stepped out of the spotlight for six years in 2010 and admitted she needed to take the time to be in her ''real life'' and living in the moment.
Explaining how she saw a therapist for the only time of her life during her time out, she said: ''I wasn't healthy. I wasn't taking care of myself. I was the last thing on my list of priorities.
''[The therapist] recognised that I spent 99 percent of my life as the public persona and just a microscopic crumb of a fraction in my real life. I needed to not have something to do all the time, to not know what I'm going to be doing for the next two years in advance. I wanted to allow for some accidents. There had to be some quiet for the ideas to slip in.''
The 50-year-old star realised she was depressed through the sessions and after taking the ''hardest kick'', she now knows what's important to her.
She added in an interview with New York magazine: ''Nothing like international humiliation to set your perspective right!
''It clarifies what's important to you. And it shakes off any sort of clingy superficiality ... that you didn't have time for anyway.
''One of the fears that maybe, as artists, we all share -- because we have this public experience of being criticised not just for our work but as human beings -- is when it gets to be too much, when you learn that your skin is not quite as thick as you need it to be, what is that gonna feel like? Well, now I know. I got the hardest kick. And it ain't the end.''
However, the 'Cold Mountain' star stressed her difficult period only lasted a fraction of her time off.
She said: ''I had a good five-year period when I was joyful and in a new chapter that no one was even aware of.''
Renee is particularly thankful that her hiatus meant she can now lead a quieter life in public.
She said: ''I have very authentic exchanges with people once again.
''Six years. It was important, that time. You're not in people's consciousness anymore, so they don't immediately make the connection. It's a quieter life, and I love it.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
When Deborah Hall (Renée Zellweger) has a dream about a poor wise man and ends...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
The truth is this: you can never have too many evil child thrillers, especially when...
Watch the trailer for Case 39Emily Jenkins is a family social worker, at times her...
Minnesota is a very cold state. Because of that, the populace is susceptible to a...
Unlike its immediate predecessors, which have retooled (Unforgiven), remade (3:10 To Yuma), revered (Open Range),...
Leatherheads Trailer George Clooney and Renee Zellweger match wits in Leatherheads, a quick-witted romantic comedy...
The majority of Dreamworks' animated films are second rate to those of Pixar. For every...
Bee MovieTrailer and ClipsBee Movie is a comedy that will change everything you think you...