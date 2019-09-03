Renee Zellweger insisted she has never been a ''victim'' of the #MeToo movement and was surprised by some of the accusations made.
Renee Zellweger insists she was never a ''victim'' of the #MeToo movement.
Actress Melissa Sagemiller claimed in a 2017 lawsuit that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein had told her he'd received ''sexual favours'' from both Charlize Theron and the 'Cold Mountain' actress.
And Renee - who previously claimed the producer was ''full of s**t'' if he'd said that - has insisted she never felt ''insulted or demeaned'' and was always happy to be part of a ''playful dynamic'' between men and women.
She said: ''It's a hard thing to talk about in this context. It's such a big topic.
''And it's personal and it's not. And it's something that's always been there and the shift is overdue and you could feel it coming for a while and it was inevitable. And thank God.
''But, in some ways, I feel: Oh gosh, I allowed for the tiny cuts that just seemed like, 'Oh, this is just how it's always been.' But I was never a victim of it.
''I always felt that I knew what to do in those circumstances. I didn't feel ... accostable. I never felt that I was being insulted, demeaned. I didn't recognise it as that. It was jocular -- it's a joke. And then there's that other side of it: that I love male-female banter, that playful dynamic. So, it's a big conversation.''
While the 50-year-old star is ''sure'' she was probably on the ''receiving end of something'' she didn't know about, she was also ''very surprised'' by some of the accusations made when women began to speak out about their experiences in Hollywood.
She told New York magazine: ''I'm sure that I was on the receiving end of something that I don't even know about, in conversations that I wasn't privy to.
''But it wasn't something that I felt, it wasn't something that I was aware of.
''I was very surprised by some of the things that were unearthed. I didn't know.''
The 'Bridget Jones' Diary' actress insisted it was easy for her to be ignorant of the accusations around the likes of Weinstein because she never ''hung out'' in Hollywood circles.
She said: ''I wasn't around it. I don't hang out like that. I don't go to the party. It's part of my work: There's a premiere, there's an event, there's a red carpet, there's the hotel-lobby dinner. That's my relationship to Hollywood. I don't live in that. That's my job. I visit it...
''It was a very hard thing to hear about. And it was hard to accept the surprise of that. And I'm sorry that it's hard to talk about, because this is a person that I did not know well, but I thought I knew him as I knew him.
''It was red carpets and a hotel lobby in passing or 'I'll see you at this after-party' and 'I'll be there to make sure you go to promote our movie' and 'I'll see you at Cannes' or 'I'll see you at the French premiere' or 'I'll see you in the editing room so we can pick these things apart.' And that's a lot, when you talk about how we worked during that decade and a half ...''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
When Deborah Hall (Renée Zellweger) has a dream about a poor wise man and ends...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
The truth is this: you can never have too many evil child thrillers, especially when...
Watch the trailer for Case 39Emily Jenkins is a family social worker, at times her...
Minnesota is a very cold state. Because of that, the populace is susceptible to a...
Unlike its immediate predecessors, which have retooled (Unforgiven), remade (3:10 To Yuma), revered (Open Range),...
Leatherheads Trailer George Clooney and Renee Zellweger match wits in Leatherheads, a quick-witted romantic comedy...
The majority of Dreamworks' animated films are second rate to those of Pixar. For every...
Bee MovieTrailer and ClipsBee Movie is a comedy that will change everything you think you...