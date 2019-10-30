Renee Zellweger was chosen to play Judy Garland because she shares the same ''fragility'' as the late Hollywood icon, 'Judy' director Rupert Goold has revealed.

The 47-year-old filmmaker was looking for an actress who could convey the same fragile spirit that Judy had, and it was something that he noticed in the 'Bridget Jones' star.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, he said: ''Garland has such incredible emotional immediacy. You feel like you're getting a spirit that has the innate innocence and hopefulness in it, and I wanted someone who had that kind of fragility.''

Renee, 50, found shooting 'Judy' a demanding process but she learned the importance of breaking up her work schedule to still make time for her private life.

The 'Jerry Maguire' star said: ''Instead of saying 'Boy, I sure hope I can make that special person's birthday party', I needed to say, 'I'm going to the birthday party', and I didn't feel like I had the right to make that decision because of the blessing of this work.

''It made me appreciate my little bit of experience with having to navigate your way around a public persona that's a ball hog in your life.''

Renee also revealed that she had to be ''literally sewn'' into her costumes for the film because she had to perfectly recreate Judy's posture in every scene.

She said: ''Judy slouched a little and the dresses were made so that I couldn't have stood any other way. I was literally sewn into them.

''It was a great reminder during the day if you got lazy because you had no option but to stand like her. The sequins were very strict!''