Renee Zellweger is set to star as Judy Garland in a new biopic.

The 48-year-old actress has joined the new movie 'Judy' being made by British stage director and Tony Award nominee Rupert Goold, Deadline reports.

'Judy' is based on a script written by 'The Crown' scribe Tom Edge and is set to be produced by BAFTA winner David Livingstone - who shot to fame in the LGBT movie 'Pride'.

The biopic is set in 1968 which is 30 years after Garland played the iconic role of Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz' and she arrives in London to perform a sell-out five-week run at the nightclub 'Talk of the Town'.

As she prepares for the concerts, she battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and her fans and embarks on a relationship with Mickey Deans - her soon-to-be fifth husband.

However, the iconic actress-and-singer is fragile and after working for 45 years, she is haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood and gripped by a desire to be back home with her children, who include Liza Minnelli.

Garland was one of the most iconic actresses of the 1940s and starred in a number of movie musicals including 'Meet Me In St Louis' and 'A Star Is Born'.

Throughout her life she struggled with physical and mental health issues and was heavily criticised by film executives who did not believe she was attractive enough to be a leading actress.

Judy struggled with alcoholism and substance abuse and she eventually died at the age of just 47 in England from a barbiturate overdose.

The new biopic will reportedly feature some of her most beloved songs and Zellweger is expected to sing as she has already proven she has a great voice after being nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Roxie Hart in the 2002 musical movie 'Chicago'.