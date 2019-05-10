Renee Zellweger has recorded the soundtrack to 'Judy' for what will be her debut solo album.
Renee Zellweger is set to release her first-ever solo album for the 'Judy' soundtrack.
The 'Bridget Jones's Baby' actress stars as the late actress and musical theatre legend Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic - which focuses on the action-packed life of the Broadway star - and has recorded her own renditions of Judy's much-loved hits, including 'Get Happy' from 1950's 'Summer Stock', 'Come Rain or Come Shine' and 'Over the Rainbow' from 'The Wizard of Oz', which she recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.
The movie's director, Rupert Goold, heaped praise on the 50-year-old actress for putting her own unique spin on the musical classics ''to thrilling effect''.
Commenting on Renee's vocal performance, the filmmaker commented: ''I made it clear to Renee that I wasn't looking for an impersonation of Judy Garland's inimitable voice, but what I wanted was for Renee to make the songs her own and this she did to thrilling effect.''
The record will be released 50 years since Judy's passing in 1969, aged just 47, and eight decades since she starred in 'The Wizard of Oz' in 1939.
A full track-listing for the soundtrack - which is released on Judy's original label Decca - is yet to be unveiled.
Renee stars alongside Michael Gambon (Bernard Delfont), Jessie Buckley (Rosalyn Wilder) and Finn Wittrock (Mickey Deans).
The script has been penned by 'The Crown' scribe Tom Edge and BAFTA-winner David Livingstone has produced, with Matt Dunkley serving as Musical Director.
A synopsis for the biopic reads: ''Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform in a sell-out run at The Talk of the Town.
''It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown.
''As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians, and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through.
''Even her dreams of romance seem undimmed as she embarks on a courtship with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.
''And yet Judy is fragile.
''After working for 45 of her 47 years, she is exhausted; haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood; and gripped by a desire to be back home with her kids.
''Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love and the sheer pizzazz of 'The World's Greatest Entertainer.'''
'Judy' The Original Soundtrack is released on September 27.
