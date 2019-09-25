Renee Zellweger's two dogs keep her grounded.

The 'Judy' star stepped away from the spotlight from 2010 until 2016, and she admits that she had simply grown ''tired'' of acting, but once she got back into her normal routine and walking her two canine companions she felt ''pretty damn good'' again.

She told the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine: ''If ever you've had a bad day, normalcy is pretty damn good.

''And the dogs certainly help.

''Just little reminders of what's truly valuable.''

The 'Bridget Jones' star also admitted that she prefers being ''privately creative very much'', and soon felt it was ''high time to get a dog again''.

When asked about being single, the 50-year-old actress - who was briefly married to country musician Kenny Chesney in 2005 and previously engaged to actor Jim Carey in 2000 - insisted that love ''kind of stays''.

She added that: ''And that over time, even when you think it's gone, reflecting on it, it's still very much there. It's kind of great, actually.''

Meanwhile, Renee recently admitted she was ''bored'' with herself when she took her acting break.

The decision to take a break from Hollywood came as she was beginning to tire of the person she was, and wanted time to recharge.

She said: ''I was bored with myself and it was time to stop. I was just drawing from a dry well, regurgitating emotion and experiences I didn't need to live again. I didn't have anything to give any more to the characters I was playing and felt, 'What's the point?'

''It felt like a lie! I could hear my voice when doing dialogue, but just thought, 'No.'''

Renee portrays icon Judy Garland in 'Judy', and has said she can sympathise with the star because she too battled with the highs and lows of fame prior to her death in 1969.

When asked if she thinks Judy would have benefited from a break similar to the one Renee took, she said: ''Oh, absolutely. I can't imagine ... You have days when you would not choose to greet an audience, given what may be happening with your private life or health. But you don't have a choice, because you made a professional promise. Those are rare for me, but real, and you've got to get on with it, as with any job. You've got to get on with it.''