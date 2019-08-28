Renee Zellweger went through a ''pretty dark'' time during her break from the spotlight.

The 'Bridget Jones' star took a hiatus from acting in 2010 that would go on to last for six years, and she admitted she took ''some bad advice'' and ended up hating herself and not look after herself properly.

However, the 'Judy' star says, in hindsight, she was able to learn from the difficult period in her life and doesn't see it as a ''wasted life''.

In an interview for the October issue of Red magazine, she recalled: ''I got some bad advice. It was pretty dark. And sad.

''But I don't look at it as wasted life because I learned a lot from it - and that's what I needed, I guess. I learned a lot about perspective. To recognise different patterns of my behaviour.

''To understand different consequences. And so I'm just grateful. ''Grateful to have learned and to do something different.''

On her hiatus, she added: ''I was away for a while and, in all honesty, it was because I wasn't taking care of myself. I looked like I wasn't taking care of myself. I felt like I wasn't taking care of myself. And I was so bored with myself. It had got to the point where I felt like I was sitting beside myself when I was filming, watching myself and rolling my eyes. And going, 'Oh, shut up!' and, 'Oh, there you are... doing that thing you do again.'''

The 'Cold Mountain' actress previously admitted she quit Hollywood because she was ''bored'' with the move-making process.

And she doesn't plan to take another hiatus anytime soon because she ''loves'' acting and appreciates it even more now she knows how to handle her career better.

She said: ''I never once thought I'd never do it again because I love acting. It's my bliss. I appreciate it different now because I've figured out how to bring the peace I have in my personal life into my professional life. It's not the same chaos, because I've learnt what I can take on and when it's too much.''

The full interview with Renee is featured in the October issue of Red magazine which goes on sale tomorrow (29.08.19).