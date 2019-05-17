Renee Zellweger ''tried'' to meet Liza Minnelli before she started filming 'Judy' but didn't get to make contact.
Renee Zellweger ''tried'' to meet Liza Minnelli before she started filming 'Judy'.
The 50-year-old actress portrays late entertainer Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic and did her best to reach out to the 'Wizard of Oz' star's family ahead of filming but had no success.
She said of Liza: ''We have a really close mutual friend. One of my best friends, actually. And I had spoken with him about trying to find her. But, I guess I wasn't successful in that.''
If she had been able to connect with Liza's family, the 'Jerry Maguire' actress wanted to find out what they wanted to see in the movie.
She told USA Today newspaper: ''My intention was to share with (Garland's children) how I perceived the project and what I was hoping from it, and to ask what they might hope from it.''
And Renee insisted she had no intention of asking personal questions about Judy - who died from an accidental overdose aged 47 - because she respects their right to privacy.
She explained: ''I feel like anything that she or that they would want to share about their mom and the world, they have shared. And anything that they've chosen to keep private is treasure, and I would never in my life imagine to impose in that way.''
While the Oscar-winning star regarded the movie as a ''love affair'' and a ''research project'' she was passionate about, it was perhaps no surprise Liza rejected her efforts to meet as she has previously slammed the biopic.
She wrote last year: ''I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger. I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
When Deborah Hall (Renée Zellweger) has a dream about a poor wise man and ends...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
The truth is this: you can never have too many evil child thrillers, especially when...
Watch the trailer for Case 39Emily Jenkins is a family social worker, at times her...
Minnesota is a very cold state. Because of that, the populace is susceptible to a...
Unlike its immediate predecessors, which have retooled (Unforgiven), remade (3:10 To Yuma), revered (Open Range),...
Leatherheads Trailer George Clooney and Renee Zellweger match wits in Leatherheads, a quick-witted romantic comedy...
The majority of Dreamworks' animated films are second rate to those of Pixar. For every...
Bee MovieTrailer and ClipsBee Movie is a comedy that will change everything you think you...