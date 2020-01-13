Renee Zellweger praised Judy Garland's ''legacy'' at the Critics' Choice Awards.

The 50-year-old star - whose performance as the legendary actress in 'Judy' earned her the best actress prize on Sunday night (12.01.20) - paid tribute to the late icon as she accepted the gong at the ceremony in Santa Monica, California over the weekend.

During her speech, she said: ''I feel so lucky to be a part of this celebration of the importance of Judy Garland's legacy, and her humanity, and everything she taught us.

''Thank you one more time for the ride of a lifetime.''

Renee also used her spotlight to recognise a range of talented actresses nominated this year, as she gave shout outs to the likes of Awkwafina, Laura Dern and Jennifer Lopez.

She added: ''I admire you and your work, and the women that you are in the world representing this community.

''You made me proud to be part of it.''

Earlier this month, Renee also earned plaudits at the Golden Globes where her role in the movie saw her recognised with the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama.

After thanking her representatives and those who had worked on the film, Renee also honoured the late actress, who hailed as ''one of the great icons of our time'' while recognising her ''personal significance''.

She said: ''The conversations that I have had with people internationally, they just want to express their love or Judy Garland and tell [me] about the great personal significance of her legacy.

''Her humanity has been a great reminder that the choices we make matter. What we make matters, and how we choose to honour each other in our lifetimes can matter a great deal down the road..

''Thank you so much, everybody. It's nice to see you. I'm honoured.''