Renee Zellweger plans to ''sit still for a second'' before pursuing new projects, after she previously took a six year break from Hollywood.
Renee Zellweger plans to ''sit still for a second'' before pursuing new projects.
The 50-year-old actress took home her second Best Actress Oscar earlier this month for her starring role in Judy Garland biopic 'Judy', but doesn't plan on throwing herself into more work just yet, as she's planning a brief break from her career in order to ''take care'' of her dogs and recover from a recent illness.
She said: ''I'm sitting still for a second. I got to take care of some dogs and get over this flu and then I'll think about some other things.''
But the star made an exception to attend the Women's Cancer Research Fund's annual fundraiser on Thursday (27.02.20), where she received the Courage Award.
Speaking to People magazine on the red carpet, she said of the honour: ''For me, this is really about just showing up to support the organisation and the work that they do, and to celebrate the courage of the women who benefit from that work.''
Renee's mini break comes as she previously took six years away from the spotlight in 2010, after she decided to focus on her mental health.
Last year, she explained: ''I wasn't healthy. I wasn't taking care of myself. I was the last thing on my list of priorities.''
The 'Bridget Jones's Baby' star went to therapy during her time away from fame, and said the professional help allowed her to navigate her emotions.
She added: ''He recognised that I spent 99 percent of my life as the public persona and just a microscopic crumb of a fraction in my real life. I needed to not have something to do all the time, to not know what I'm going to be doing for the next two years in advance. I wanted to allow for some accidents. There had to be some quiet for the ideas to slip in.''
And Renee viewed her break as ''important''.
She said: ''I had a good five-year period when I was joyful and in a new chapter that no one was even aware of. Six years. It was important, that time. It's a quieter life, and I love it.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
When Deborah Hall (Renée Zellweger) has a dream about a poor wise man and ends...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
The truth is this: you can never have too many evil child thrillers, especially when...
Watch the trailer for Case 39Emily Jenkins is a family social worker, at times her...
Minnesota is a very cold state. Because of that, the populace is susceptible to a...
Unlike its immediate predecessors, which have retooled (Unforgiven), remade (3:10 To Yuma), revered (Open Range),...
Leatherheads Trailer George Clooney and Renee Zellweger match wits in Leatherheads, a quick-witted romantic comedy...
The majority of Dreamworks' animated films are second rate to those of Pixar. For every...
Bee MovieTrailer and ClipsBee Movie is a comedy that will change everything you think you...