Renee Zellweger pays her boyfriend's rent.

Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger reportedly pays for her boyfriend, Doyle Bramhall's lifestyle as well as his rent.
The 'Bridget Jones's Diary' actress started dating rocker Doyle Bramhall back in 2012 but the two have a long history together after meeting each other in the early 1990s at the University of Texas.
However, the singer - who has collaborated with the likes of Eric Clapton and Roger Waters - was previously married to Susannah Melvoin, and they have two children together, but the couple filed for divorce in 2014
But Renee was dragged into the proceedings after his ex demanded the judge included Renee's money into spousal and child support.
However, the judge ruled that the actress' contribution to Doyle's lifestyle shouldn't be included in the calculations during the court proceedings but Susannah was awarded child support.
According to new court documents obtained by The Blast, it revealed that Doyle has ''no housing expenses'' as he is living with the actress and he also has a credit card with expenses raking up to £4,000 to $5,000 a month, which is all paid for by Renee.
According to the documents, it says the credit card agreement was more of a loan and that Renee, 48, expected repayment which is yet to happen.
Renee recently returned to the spotlight after stepping away for six years before returning to make 'Bridget Jones's Baby', and though she admits her time away was beneficial and educational, she doesn't want to make the reasons why public just yet.
Asked what she'd learned about herself, she said last year: ''I can't say. I wish I could tell you. Two reasons, one of them is too personal. And another one of them I am working on and I would much rather do it than just talk about it.''
