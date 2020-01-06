Renee Zellweger was delighted to be back at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (05.01.20), where she picked up Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her work on 'Judy'.
The 50-year-old actress - who was last nominated at the ceremony for 'Miss Potter' in 2007 - praised the ''extraordinary'' female stars she was shortlisted against, Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story'), Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet)', Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women') and Charlize Theron ('Bombshell'), as she took to the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel to accept the honour for her work on 'Judy'.
She said: ''Thank you! My! I really am up here. Hi, everybody, it's nice to see you. Y'all look pretty good, 17 years later. Thank you to the HFPA for inviting me back to the family reunion, especially with all these extraordinary ladies this year.
''I mean it, your work moves me. It moves me. And I've been cheering for y'all from theatre seats for a long time being on a list with you is cool.''
After thanking her representatives and those who had worked on the film, Renee also honoured the late Judy Garland, who she portrayed in the film and hailed as ''one of the great icons of our time.''
She said: ''The conversations that I have had with people internationally, they just want to express their love or Judy Garland and tell [me] about the great personal significance of her legacy.
''Her humanity has been a great reminder that the choices we make matter. What we make matters, and how we choose to honour each other in our lifetimes can matter a great deal down the road..
''Thank you so much, everybody. It's nice to see you. I'm honoured.''
