Renee Zellweger chose Armani Prive for her Golden Globes gown because of the fashion house's ''modern'' approach to Hollywood glamour.

The 50-year-old actress - who won Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her role in 'Judy' at Sunday's (05.01.20) ceremony - walked the red carpet in a blue silk cady bustier gown, which featured crystal-embroidered piping and her stylist Petra Flannery approached Giorgio Armani to dress her client because his creations are so close to her personal style.

Petra told Vogue UK: ''Armani exemplifies Hollywood glamour, yet always adopts a modern approach to dressing.

''The shapes are often sleek and statuesque. This dress in particular exudes these qualities with its column silhouette and half moon curvature at the top. The polished and graceful details mirror Renée's style.''

The 'Bridget Jones' Diary' star and her stylist selected her David Webb gold and diamond bracelet together.

Petra said: ''She loves a statement piece when it comes to jewelry.''

Renee completed her look with white stiletto heels, a loose low bun and a classic neutral make-up look that highlighted her glowing skin.

Her make-up artist Dana Hamel told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I added another drop of Rose Oil to Sisleya Le Teint foundation in Vanilla and Ivory. This helped me to sheer it out and I added a dewy, fresh glow to the skin.

''Then I used Sisley Blur Expert in the t-zone area for preemptive shine control. I applied the Phyto Blush Twist in Fuchsia on the cheeks and then made it pop with another swipe of L'Orchidee Rose''

Dana then used a lip brush to apply Phyto-Levres Perfect pencil in Rose Tea all over the lip.

She added: ''I finished it off with Le Phyto-Rouge in Beige Tahiti combined with a touch of Phyto-Lip Delight in Pretty to give her lips a beautiful sheen.''