Renée Zellweger was ''bored'' with herself when she took her acting break.

The 50-year-old actress stepped away from the spotlight from 2010 until 2016, and has said her decision to take a break from Hollywood came as she was beginning to tire of the person she was, and wanted time to recharge.

She said: ''I was bored with myself and it was time to stop. I was just drawing from a dry well, regurgitating emotion and experiences I didn't need to live again. I didn't have anything to give any more to the characters I was playing and felt, 'What's the point?'

''It felt like a lie! I could hear my voice when doing dialogue, but just thought, 'No.'''

Renée is starring as the late acting icon Judy Garland in her new movie 'Judy', and has said she can sympathise with the star because she too battled with the highs and lows of fame prior to her death in 1969.

When asked if she thinks Judy would have benefited from a break similar to the one Renée took, she said: ''Oh, absolutely. I can't imagine ... You have days when you would not choose to greet an audience, given what may be happening with your private life or health. But you don't have a choice, because you made a professional promise. Those are rare for me, but real, and you've got to get on with it, as with any job. You've got to get on with it.''

Now the 'Bridget Jones' Baby' star is back in the spotlight, she says she plans on speaking out about rumours that are spread about her, as she claims that staying quiet in the past has made things worse, as the rumour ends up ''taking on a life of their own''.

Speaking to The Sunday Times' Culture magazine, she said: ''There are so many things that I don't comment on. And that's been my mistake in the past, because they take on a life of their own and become part of the argument about who you are as a person. It's futile. If you deny something, it implies you are manipulating a story, rather than just giving the information. So there's no point.''