Renée Zellweger had a ''really greedy, spoilt rotten experience'' filming 'Judy'.
The 50-year-old actress loved starring as Judy Garland in the new biographical movie and she admits it was an one of a kind experience making the movie.
She said: ''It's hard to talk about it except as a really greedy, spoilt rotten experience, honestly I was so curious. The circumstances of her life and her final chapter just didn't make sense to me when you consider she'd been working at the highest levels for 44 years at the time when the film is set.
''She would face financial hardship and found difficulty finding work, I was very curious about what led to that and filling in the blanks between a star is born and when she was at her zenith as a performer or at least considered at her zenith is more appropriate. It was an exploration and it was coming to understand her a bit better and what might have lead to what she was grappling with towards the end of her life.''
And Zellweger felt ''a lot of empathy'' for Garland in the final years of her life.
She told talkRADIO: ''And also to look at it differently because I know there is more to a story than is written and I know that there is more to a life experience than people presume when they read whatever it is that someone has chosen to throw out as the narrative of a person's life and I felt a lot of empathy for her. And I felt there was injustice in some of the things that had been written about her and her passing and it was very exciting to share this experience with a lot of people who really, really wanted to celebrate her and I don't know ... in a way acknowledge her importance.''
