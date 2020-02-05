Renée Zellweger felt a ''different kind of responsibility'' starring in 'Judy'.
Renée Zellweger felt a ''different kind of responsibility'' starring in 'Judy'.
The 50-year-old actress - who stars as the late singer Judy Garland in the 2019 movie - admits there was an added pressure to play someone who really existed.
She said: ''I tried to break it down from an intellectual perspective and look at the methodology behind it. Like, okay there's a style of singing here, and what octave she's singing in, and what the damage at that time in her life in terms of her performances. What are those things that are defining characteristics in terms of her performance choices? And I'd try to study those. When you're portraying non-fictional accounts of people's lives there's a different kind of responsibility you feel to represent what could be known as accurately as possible.''
Renée tried not to overthink her role as she would have just ''run away''.
She added: ''I tried not to think too much about the obvious, which is how adored Judy is and has been through generations. I tried to take that off the table and look at it as an exploration of trying to understand the human experience on the other side of that stardom ... otherwise I would have just run away.''
And the 'Bridget Jones' Diary' star had a lot of voice training to perfect her vocals.
Speaking to People magazine, she shared: ''I never tried to hit any of those notes before - I mean, maybe in the shower it was a good idea. So I started the vocal training and the practical training that I could, just to see what that felt like and to see what was necessary in order to actually make that sound.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Watch three incredible live performances from Discovr.TV.
When Deborah Hall (Renée Zellweger) has a dream about a poor wise man and ends...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
The truth is this: you can never have too many evil child thrillers, especially when...
Watch the trailer for Case 39Emily Jenkins is a family social worker, at times her...
Minnesota is a very cold state. Because of that, the populace is susceptible to a...
Unlike its immediate predecessors, which have retooled (Unforgiven), remade (3:10 To Yuma), revered (Open Range),...
Leatherheads Trailer George Clooney and Renee Zellweger match wits in Leatherheads, a quick-witted romantic comedy...
The majority of Dreamworks' animated films are second rate to those of Pixar. For every...
Bee MovieTrailer and ClipsBee Movie is a comedy that will change everything you think you...