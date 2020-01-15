Renée Zellweger's brother Drew helps her to keep ''perspective''.
Renée Zellweger's brother helps her to keep ''perspective''.
The 'Judy' star feels very lucky to have such a supportive sibling in Drew and praised him for helping her through her first ''big public breakup''.
She said: ''He always has been [very protective], always. He's my best friend. But he also helps me keep perspective, like with my very first big public breakup. And it was really difficult, and my first time to really be splashed all over the tabloids in a way that...it's an adjustment. And he picked up all the tabloids that were at the checkout centre at the supermarket. He had come out to visit me because he's like, 'I'm coming up there. If we talk about this one more time, I'm going to literally come kick you in the backside.' So he picked up all the tabloids, and we were riding in the car home, and his shoulders were shaking, and I thought, 'Oh gosh, he's crying, too.' And I look over. He's laughing so hard. He's laughing! He thought it was the best thing in the world! All the things that they say you say or what you did. So he started reading them out loud in a [ridiculous] voice. And we were both laughing until we were crying. And I've always looked at it that way since, and that was years ago, decades ago.''
Meanwhile, Renée also opened up about how she got into acting, admitting she would have turned to journalism if not.
She added to Vanity Fair magazine: ''Actually, acting was the fork. I didn't mean this at all. This was a big mistake. I'm a failed journalist, I guess. I went to school to write, and here we are! Good job! I failed the typing test - typing class with typewriters, by the way. They were electric. At least I'm of that generation ... I think I might've been one of the last generations of people who had that opportunity because now you start typing in kindergarten with the computer keys.''
When Deborah Hall (Renée Zellweger) has a dream about a poor wise man and ends...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
The truth is this: you can never have too many evil child thrillers, especially when...
Watch the trailer for Case 39Emily Jenkins is a family social worker, at times her...
Minnesota is a very cold state. Because of that, the populace is susceptible to a...
Unlike its immediate predecessors, which have retooled (Unforgiven), remade (3:10 To Yuma), revered (Open Range),...
Leatherheads Trailer George Clooney and Renee Zellweger match wits in Leatherheads, a quick-witted romantic comedy...
The majority of Dreamworks' animated films are second rate to those of Pixar. For every...
Bee MovieTrailer and ClipsBee Movie is a comedy that will change everything you think you...