Remy Ma plans to open a foundation for women who can't afford fertility treatment.

The 37-year-old rapper and her husband Papoose were devastated last year when she suffered a miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy - which occurs when an egg is fertilised inside the fallopian tubes rather than the womb - and was told she would be unable to conceive again without the help of artificial insemination.

Despite the hefty price tag, Remy - who already has son Jayson from a previous relationship - and her rapper husband have vowed to pay any price to start a family together, but the 'All the Way Up' hitmaker was shocked that there is no funding for women who can't afford treatment.

She said: ''Last year I found out that I was pregnant, my husband was very excited about it. I went to the hospital and I found out that I was having an ectopic pregnancy -- which is when you're pregnant in your fallopian tubes.

''I had women reaching out to me telling me their stories and I found out that 80 percent of women that have the same issue as me, can't have children because they don't have the financial means.

''I was really confused because you can use Medicaid, or other government funded programs like Planned Parenthood, to get an abortion, but there's nothing [to financially assist] women who who would like to conceive.''

Remy - whose real name is Reminisce Mackie - insisted she would do ''anything in [her] power'' to make sure women in her position can afford fertility treatment, and has been ''looking into the process'' of setting up a foundation to raise money for the cause.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I had so much empathy [for these women] because it didn't even cross my mind when I was told how much it cost because I have it. I never thought 'what if I didn't have [the money]?' Until I started meeting these women and hearing their stories. These are women who are perfectly healthy, they just have had an issue where they can't conceive, and they just can't afford it. I would like to do anything in my power to make sure that these women can have children.

''I've started looking into the process, seeing where I can get the funding from. So many women who have this issue, I don't even know where to begin.''