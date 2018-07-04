Remy Ma is pregnant.
The 38-year-old rapper celebrated 10 years of marriage with husband Papoose - whose real name is Shamele Mackie - by renewing her vows over the weekend and revealed on Instagram that it was a double celebration as they are also expecting their first child together.
In a video shared on Instagram, she said: ''Although we told you guys that we were renewing our vows, which we are, we also wanted y'all out here when we told you guys...''
40-year-old rapper Papoose, who has three kids from a past relationship, continued: ''We having a baby'' while rubbing Remy's stomach.
Remy, wearing a stunning pink and white lace embellished gown, wrote alongside the post: ''Oh yea...& then this happened'' with a winky face emoji.
The American artist - whose real name is Reminisce Mackie - is 16 weeks pregnant and due in December, but explained she'd been trying to conceive for some time.
She posted: ''been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way.(sic)''
The 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker had a difficult first trimester with morning sickness but she's now feeling better.
She continued: ''been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I'm soooo much better now.
''And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours'' (sic)
The couple married over the phone back in 2008 while Remy - who has 18-year-old son Jayson from a previous relationship - was incarcerated in New York state prison and held a proper ceremony when she was released in 2016.
Papoose wrote in an Instagram post: ''Our marriage has been the best 10 years of my life! Needed to reassure her that I still worship the ground she walks on.
''I would advise all married couples to do it! It's a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.