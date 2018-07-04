Remy Ma is pregnant.

The 38-year-old rapper celebrated 10 years of marriage with husband Papoose - whose real name is Shamele Mackie - by renewing her vows over the weekend and revealed on Instagram that it was a double celebration as they are also expecting their first child together.

In a video shared on Instagram, she said: ''Although we told you guys that we were renewing our vows, which we are, we also wanted y'all out here when we told you guys...''

40-year-old rapper Papoose, who has three kids from a past relationship, continued: ''We having a baby'' while rubbing Remy's stomach.

Remy, wearing a stunning pink and white lace embellished gown, wrote alongside the post: ''Oh yea...& then this happened'' with a winky face emoji.

The American artist - whose real name is Reminisce Mackie - is 16 weeks pregnant and due in December, but explained she'd been trying to conceive for some time.

She posted: ''been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way.(sic)''

The 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker had a difficult first trimester with morning sickness but she's now feeling better.

She continued: ''been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I'm soooo much better now.

''And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours'' (sic)

The couple married over the phone back in 2008 while Remy - who has 18-year-old son Jayson from a previous relationship - was incarcerated in New York state prison and held a proper ceremony when she was released in 2016.

Papoose wrote in an Instagram post: ''Our marriage has been the best 10 years of my life! Needed to reassure her that I still worship the ground she walks on.

''I would advise all married couples to do it! It's a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner.''